Iggy Azalea is speaking out again in support of Britney Spears.

The singer, who worked with Britney on their 2015 single “Pretty Girls”, shared a statement on Twitter, in which she claimed Jamie had her sign an NDA before their 2015 performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Azalea wrote, “It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

She went on, “I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.”

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,” Azalea continued, referencing Britney’s testimony comments about wanting to back out of a show in Las Vegas, before she was put on lithium after being told “I was not cooperating in rehearsals and I haven’t been taking my medication.” Britney claimed this was false.

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

ET Canada has contacted Jamie’s rep for comment.

Azalea’s latest comments come after Jamie filed legal documents, obtained by ET Canada, claiming he hasn’t had any involvement in Britney’s personal conservatorship for nearly two years “and has no intention of serving in that role again.”

He insisted the blame for things like Britney stating she’s not allowed to get married or have kids lies with her current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

Jamie also said he hasn’t spoken to his daughter for a long time because “he has been cut off from communicating with her.”