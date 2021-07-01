Rumours had spread late Wednesday night that DJ Biz Markie had passed away.

The rapper is alive, though, and still under medical care, his manage Jenni Izumi confirmed in a statement to Pitchfork.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Izumi said. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The confirmation came after rumours had gone viral, causing Biz Markie to trend on Twitter, with reactions from artists like Pharrell and Talib Kweli.

Markie has been receiving medical care since suffering a stroke earlier this year.

In April, during an interview on “The Breakfast Club”, Markie’s friend and collaborator Big Daddy Kane gave a positive update on his recovery.

“He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day,” Kane said. “Last time I talked to him on the phone, he got a real light voice, but last time I talked on the phone. He stuck his middle finger up at me, so I think he’s coming along.”