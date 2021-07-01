Prince Harry joined his brother Prince William to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana Thursday to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

The statue was unveiled in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden, with Harry, William and members of Diana’s close family, including her brother Charles Spencer, attending the event.

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)
Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, arrives at Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein/CP Images)
Prince Charles reportedly opted out of attending because he didn’t want to be a distraction.

The garden, in London, U.K.’s Hyde Park, will be open to the public to visit for free as of Friday, in line with Kensington Palace’s opening hours.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, five gardeners spent over 1,000 hours transforming the space ahead of Thursday’s event, with it now featuring a “more streamlined design and larger lawn” to create “a calmer and more reflecting setting for the statue.”

Harry appeared at the unveiling after completing his quarantine. He travelled from California, where he lives with wife Meghan Markle and their kids, 2-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana, to the U.K. last Friday.

Harry and William last reunited at Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17.

Diana, who shares Harry and William with Charles, died on August 31, 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36.