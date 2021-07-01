Prince William and Prince Harry unveil Princess Diana statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021.

Prince Harry joined his brother Prince William to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana Thursday to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

The statue was unveiled in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden, with Harry, William and members of Diana’s close family, including her brother Charles Spencer, attending the event.

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, arrives at Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein/CP Images)

Diana, Princess of Wales’s brother and sisters have arrived at Kensington Palace for the unveiling of her statue on what would have been her 60th birthday. They turned up on foot, just walking through the gathered crowds and stopped for a moment to look at the tributes #Diana60 pic.twitter.com/tfSyRrycd7 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 1, 2021

✨ Today we stand alongside The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex as they celebrate the legacy of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. ✨#Diana60 #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/YwLFB4YEEx — The Diana Award (@DianaAward) July 1, 2021

Prince Charles reportedly opted out of attending because he didn’t want to be a distraction.

The garden, in London, U.K.’s Hyde Park, will be open to the public to visit for free as of Friday, in line with Kensington Palace’s opening hours.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, five gardeners spent over 1,000 hours transforming the space ahead of Thursday’s event, with it now featuring a “more streamlined design and larger lawn” to create “a calmer and more reflecting setting for the statue.”

A look at some of the work that went into redesigning the @HRP_palaces Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace to fully showcase the commemorative Princess Diana statue by Ian @RankBroadley. Over 4,000 flowers were planted, including her favourite forget-me-nots and pastel roses🌹🌸🍃 pic.twitter.com/OeafmDdQbq — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 30, 2021

Harry appeared at the unveiling after completing his quarantine. He travelled from California, where he lives with wife Meghan Markle and their kids, 2-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana, to the U.K. last Friday.

Harry and William last reunited at Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17.

RELATED: Prince Harry Surprises WellChild Awards Attendees With Surprise Appearance

Diana, who shares Harry and William with Charles, died on August 31, 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36.