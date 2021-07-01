Click to share this via email

The superhero crossover event of the year is almost here.

On Wednesday, TBS announced the new one-hour “Wipeout” special featuring the cast of “The Suicide Squad”.

In a preview for the crossover special, host John Cena, who also plays Peacemaker in the film, introduces his co-host Nicole Byer to “The Suicide Squad” director James Gunn.

Asked what he’s doing there, Gunn says, “John, you know, we need that uniform back before you get slime one it, or whatever it is that you guys do here.”

The film’s cast members Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior will also make cameo appearances, encouraging the teams battling to win the $25,000 prize.

“Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special” will air August 1.