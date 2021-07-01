The Queen is doing her bit to raise awareness of climate change.

Her Majesty was joined by Princess Anne for a visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) on Thursday, which was her final engagement as part of her Royal Week trip to Scotland.

According to the Telegraph, the Queen commented on the world having to change in a bid to tackle the global issue.

RELATED: Prince William Joins The Queen For Her First Scotland Visit Since Prince Philip’s Death

She said when speaking with experts from Climate XChange, which is Scotland’s centre of expertise on climate change: “It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end.”

The Queen arrived at the University of Edinburgh premises in a hybrid Land Rover, with her telling people “it’s electric” as she exited the vehicle.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Spotted Driving To Frogmore Cottage After Prince Harry’s Arrival

Her Majesty later unveiled a plaque to mark the University’s renewed commitment to lead climate action both locally and globally.

The royal rarely voices her concern about climate change in public, but she did tell David Attenborough in 2018: “If countries continue to plant [more trees], it might change the climate again,” according to the Telegraph.

Click to View Gallery
Highlights From The Queen’s Royal Tour Of Scotland