The Queen is doing her bit to raise awareness of climate change.

Her Majesty was joined by Princess Anne for a visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) on Thursday, which was her final engagement as part of her Royal Week trip to Scotland.

☀️ The Queen and The Princess heard about the pioneering research on climate change and solutions. 🌊 They viewed a scale model of a @WaveEnergyScot device that generates electricity from wave energy. The real 8 meter long device is soon to be installed off the Orkney coast. pic.twitter.com/M3c06WRBsm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 1, 2021

According to the Telegraph, the Queen commented on the world having to change in a bid to tackle the global issue.

She said when speaking with experts from Climate XChange, which is Scotland’s centre of expertise on climate change: “It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end.”

The Queen has made it clear now is the time to act in the battle against climate change, saying "we are going to have to change the way we do things", as she spoke with experts in Edinburgh on the last day of #RoyalWeek in Scotland pic.twitter.com/JuhVUCxRaC — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) July 1, 2021

The Queen arrived at the University of Edinburgh premises in a hybrid Land Rover, with her telling people “it’s electric” as she exited the vehicle.

Her Majesty later unveiled a plaque to mark the University’s renewed commitment to lead climate action both locally and globally.

💚 Her Majesty unveiled a plaque at @EdCentreCC to mark ‘the University’s renewed commitment to lead climate action both locally and globally’. pic.twitter.com/POffFgFHkY — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 1, 2021

The royal rarely voices her concern about climate change in public, but she did tell David Attenborough in 2018: “If countries continue to plant [more trees], it might change the climate again,” according to the Telegraph.