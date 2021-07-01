WWE Superstars and former WWE champions Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are married!

Lynch, 34, and Rollins, 35, tie the knot about six months after welcoming their first child, daughter Roux. The pro-wrestlers went public with their relationship in May 2019 and got engaged in August of the same year.

Becky Lynch – Photo: Instagram/Seth Rollins — Photo: Instagram/Seth Rollins

“Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married,” Rollins wrote nonchalantly in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday.

WWE subsequently confirmed the nuptials to People.

