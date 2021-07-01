WWE Superstars and former WWE champions Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are married!
Lynch, 34, and Rollins, 35, tie the knot about six months after welcoming their first child, daughter Roux. The pro-wrestlers went public with their relationship in May 2019 and got engaged in August of the same year.
“Seems like a fine day to (finally) get married,” Rollins wrote nonchalantly in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday.
WWE subsequently confirmed the nuptials to People.
“When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when,” Lynch previously told People. “Seth is one of the smartest people I know.”
“He’s just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person,” she added. “He’s very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father.”