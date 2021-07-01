“The View” is saying goodbye to one of the most polarizing co-hosts in its history.

On Thursday, Meghan McCain announced she will be leaving the daytime talk show at the end of July, after four seasons.

“This is going to be my last season,” she said on the show. “I will be here through the end of July This was not an easy decision, took thought counsel and prayer.”

She continued, “COVID has changed the world. Changed the way I’m looking at life. When I said goodbye to all of you. I had found out I was pregnant, I left the city, I came to the D.C. area. We have this incredible life here. We are surrounded by family and support. We have a wonderful life in D.C.”

Speaking about her time on the show, McCain said, “This show was one of the privileges of my life. It’s a privilege to work alongside incredible women Before I came onto the show, it was my dad who encouraged me to do it. It was one of the last things he told me to do before he died.”

“It is not easy to leave,” she went on. “It’s the right decision for me at this moment. I wish nothing but luck. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” adding, jokingly, “If you want to fight a little bit more, we got 4 more weeks.”

Whoopi Goldberg chimed into say that her father, the late U.S. Senator John McCain, was very smart, saying that it was “quite wonderful to sit across from you.”

McCain’s resignation comes after years of public backlash to her statements on the show, as well as frequent, often personal arguments on the air with her co-hosts.

The host also added, “The media needs to do a better job of covering this job. If five men were doing what we did, we’d have a Pulitzer prize. I implore the media to do better as they cover this show moving forward.”

In a statement, ABC News said, “For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to ‘The View’. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.”

The TV personality joined the show in Oct. 2012, and according to reports, still had two seasons remaining in her contract.

Before joining “The View”, McCain had appeared as a Fox News host, an MSNBC contributor, and a columnist for The Daily Beast.

Earlier Thursday, The Daily Mail broke the news of the impending resignation, noting that their source had said her co-hosts Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were “not yet aware” of the decision at that point.

“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” the source said.