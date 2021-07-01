Welcome to Kelly Clarkson’s new Los Angeles home.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host and “The Voice” judge recently purchased a 5,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Clarkson, 39, reportedly purchased the California home for almost $5.5 million two weeks after selling her 20,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom Tennessee mansion for $6.3 million.
The “Stronger” singer’s new home was renovated in 2018 and boasts five bedrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool, guest house, sunroom, large garden and courtyard patio. Note the decor and furniture in the photos are staged.
Clarkson previously owned a newly constructed 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion in the L.A. area, but put it on the market in May 2020 for $10 million.