Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Welcome to Kelly Clarkson’s new Los Angeles home.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” host and “The Voice” judge recently purchased a 5,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, according to The Los Angeles Times.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Rolling In The Deep’ With Adele Cover

Kelly Clarkson – Photo: Backgrid — Photo: Backgrid

Clarkson, 39, reportedly purchased the California home for almost $5.5 million two weeks after selling her 20,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom Tennessee mansion for $6.3 million.

Kelly Clarkson – Photo: Backgrid — Photo: Backgrid

The “Stronger” singer’s new home was renovated in 2018 and boasts five bedrooms, a tennis court, swimming pool, guest house, sunroom, large garden and courtyard patio. Note the decor and furniture in the photos are staged.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’

Kelly Clarkson – Photo: Backgrid — Photo: Backgrid

Clarkson previously owned a newly constructed 10,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion in the L.A. area, but put it on the market in May 2020 for $10 million.