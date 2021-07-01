If a new “Kill Bill” movie ever happens, at least one new cast member is set in stone.

During his appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience”, Quentin Tarantino shared his feelings about a potential “Kill Bill Vol. 3”.

He mused about “just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered.”

He also revealed that were he to make the film, The Bride’s daughter in the film would be played by star Uma Thurman’s real-life daughter Maya Hawke.

“Now, The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Hawke has already worked with Tarantino, appearing in a small role in his most recent film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

The director has talked in the past about his concept for a third film in the action series before, suggesting the film would involve the daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s character Vernita Green seeking revenge against The Bride.

Last year, Fox suggested that she would like to see her character’s daughter played by Zendaya.

But according to Tarantino, it’s not just Verinta’s daughter who’s got a vendetta against The Bride.

“Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there,” he said. “They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up.”