Heidi Klum may be a huge supermodel, but she still manages to embarrass her 17-year-old daughter, Leni.

Klum chatted to James Corden on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show”, with the host mentioning: “Your daughter has said that your dancing is the most cringeworthy thing she has ever seen.”

Klum responded: “I think everything I do is cringeworthy for her,” insisting she thought her dance moves were ok.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge went on: “It’s also because I play the music really loud, we are in the car and I drop her off at school and I’m like, yay, who cares that it’s 8 o’clock in the morning let’s start the day right.”

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Quick-Change Artist Lea Kyle Receives Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer

Klum went on to bust a move as the band played some music, with Corden calling her dancing “sensational.”

The host also mentioned Leni following in her mom’s footsteps and having a modelling career.

“Yes, because she’s been nagging about it for such a long time,” Klum shared.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Can’t Manage To Scare Ellen DeGeneres

“I’m so happy that we finally arrived and she’s old enough and can do this, she’s 17 now,” she continued, adding of their joint Vogue Germany shoot: “I was kind of giving the baton to her.”

“It is the wildest thing,” Klum said of watching Leni model. “Sometimes I see myself in her because we’re quite goofy and silly and she’s on the set, like, being me. It’s like a mini-me, but then she’s doing her own thing. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”