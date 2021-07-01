Joan Rivers had the perfect solution for drinking on the air.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “PEOPLE in the ’90s” podcast, Margaret Cho recalled working with the late comedian on the E! show “Fashion Police”.

“We would get in at like 4 in the morning and she would already be there,” Cho recalled, adding the they had to work “really weird” hours in order to cover award shows from the night before.

“Sometimes what she would do is she would take her giant Starbucks cup and then empty it, and fill it with Chardonnay, and just drink her Chardonnay out of her Starbucks cup, which I thought was genius,” she added.

Cho added that after they would finish filming, the co-hosts would stick around to hang out with Rivers.

“We would just talk about how she was part of British Hollywood. Edgar [Rosenberg], her late husband, was British and he was a producer,” Cho said. “They would have Lawrence Olivier over for dinner and so she had all of the old stars over her house. She would host these parties that would just get crazy.”

She added of Rivers, “She loved doing ‘Fashion Police’ and she was really excited about it. I think she was really influential on social media because it made the bridge between show business and real people possible.”

Rivers passed away in 2014 at the age of 81.