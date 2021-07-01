Idris Elba is a difficult man, by his own admission.

In their new podcast “Coupledom”, Idris and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba open up about how they dealt with his anger issues early in their relationship.

“Sabrina and I, very early in our relationship I was very stressed so I had these massive anger tantrums that were like explosions.” Idris says, according to The Daily Mail. “She was like, ‘Who are you?'”

He continues, “I was always the first to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not happy, leave. Move.’ It was kind of like a male instinct.”

Idris says that both of them have “strong personalities,” but that he has been working to avoid conflict.

“Sabrina and I both have strong personalities and typically it’s Sabrina who says, ‘Look, I don’t want to fight,'” he explains. “I’ve been getting better at it recently but when I do it, I get nothing back. When she does it, I go, ‘Thank you.'”

Talking about their relationship now, Sabrina says, “We’re newly business partners, but we’re also newlyweds. Idris is my best friend. I want to be around this guy every day of my life, so it’s really great to be able to see what that morphs into.”

Idris adds, “I’d say we’re in a good place. It was a challenging year, but ultimately, when you look to the side and you’ve got someone that’s been there, ride or die, that’s really comforting.”

The couple met at a Vancouver joss bar in 2017 and tied the knot at a ceremony in Marrakesh in 2019.