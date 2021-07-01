Charlize Theron assures “The Old Guard” sequel is on the way.

Theron confirmed to Variety that a sequel script for the hit Netflix action movie has been completed. Production on “The Old Guard” follow-up is expected to begin in quarter one of 2022.

Theron also assured that co-stars Marwarn Kenzari and Luca Marinelli are “definitely” involved with the latest instalment.

“The Old Guard” welcomed 72 million households of viewership in its first week, according to Netflix. It also boasts an impressive 80 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 71 per cent.

Theron led the original movie, which premiered in July of 2020. It is based on the comic The Old Guard, written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.