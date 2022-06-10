The sequel to “The Old Guard” is shaping up with some big stars.

According to The Playlist, Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have been cast to star alongside Charlize Theron in the anticipated sequel from Netflix.

Along with Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all set to reprise their roles from the first film, with Greg Rucka returning to write the sequel.

Last summer, Theron confirmed to Variety that a sequel script for the hit Netflix action movie has been completed. Production on “The Old Guard” follow-up is expected to begin in quarter one of 2022. Theron also assured that co-stars Marwarn Kenzari and Luca Marinelli are “definitely” involved with the latest instalment.

Netflix has tapped Victoria Mahoney (“Kill Them All”, “Yelling to the Sky”) to direct the sequel, according to Variety. She will succeed Gina Prince-Bythewood who directed first film in the franchise. Prince-Bythewood opted not to return for a follow-up due to her busy schedule.

Mahoney recently served as second unit director on the J.J. Abrams-directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, making her the first woman to director a “Star Wars” film in the franchise’s 40-year history.

“The Old Guard” welcomed 72 million households of viewership in its first week, according to Netflix. It also boasts an impressive 80 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 71 per cent.

Theron led the original movie, which premiered in July of 2020. It is based on the comic The Old Guard, written by Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.