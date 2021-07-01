Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Colton Haynes is raising eyebrows with his shocking new look.

The “Teen Wolf” alum, 32, took to Twitter to share a couple of selfies with his followers on Thursday. But it wasn’t long before fans started to notice something strange about Haynes’ look, his missing eyebrows.

“Hey besties!” he wrote to his 6.5 million followers. “I had an epic day! Bye besties!”

RELATED: Colton Haynes Introduces New Cat, Timothée Chalameow

RELATED: Colton Haynes Is Done Leading A ‘Curated Life’ As He Shares His Struggles With Sobriety

“Where are ur eyebrows?” one fan asked in the comments section. Added another, “His eyebrows said, ‘Bye bestie!'”

Even some of Haynes’ celebrity friends commented on the shocking new look, “Here for this tbh,” actress Molly Burnett wrote while “All My Children” star Leven Rambin added, “Livinggg.”

Haynes later explained why he showed off the eyebrow-less selfie, telling “RuPaul Drag Race” alum Gigi Goode, “Still don’t look half as goode as you do without brows but luckily it’s just prosthetic makeup ha!”