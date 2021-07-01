Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt jokingly mock one another in dueling trailers for “Jungle Cruise”.

Johnson and Blunt marked the one-month countdown to the flick’s July 30 release date by sharing separate trailers, one focusing on Lily Houghton (Blunt), and the other on Skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson).

The pair introduce their own teasers, each jokingly forgetting the other one’s name. Johnson gave a shout-out to “Ethel Brunt”, while Blunt mentioned “lovely little up-and-comer Dave Gobson” who simply “drives the boat” in the film.

A synopsis for the eagerly anticipated movie reads, “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.”

It continues, “Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat.

“Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”

