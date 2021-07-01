Click to share this via email

John Travolta shared a sweet family video Wednesday.

The actor posed with his son, Benjamin, 10, at the Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

The Bolts won 3-1, which Travolta would’ve been happy about.

He captioned the video: “Stanley Cup playoffs. Let’s Go Bolts! ⚡️”

Travolta’s post comes ahead of the first anniversary of his wife Kelly Preston’s death on July 12.

The pair’s daughter Ella, 21, gave a shout-out to her and Benjamin’s “best friend,” Travolta, in a sweet Father’s Day post last month.

She shared: