Megan Fox is proud to be a member of the LGBTQ community.

In an interview with Fox 5’s “Good Day NY with Rosanna Scotto”, the “Till Death” star talked about her recent Instagram post celebrating Pride and her bisexuality.

In her post, Fox wrote that she’s been “putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”

Talking to the network, she added, “I did want to support my fellow members and say, happy Pride Month to everybody in the community. I’ve been a proud member since I was 11, I think.”

Fox was also asked about her comments years ago saying that she wanted to date Angelina Jolie, and how her current boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly feels about that.

“I can’t imagine that he would have a problem with it,” she said. “I think he would survive. He could hang in there for that one.”