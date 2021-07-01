Kodak Black invested $100,000 into the ocean and chances are he won’t see a return.

The collective Twitterverse had plenty of thoughts after Kodak, 24, posted a video of him throwing a combined $100,000 off a boat and into the ocean. The video was posted to his Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. Both accounts have since been deleted.

In a separate video, the “ZEZE” rapper flushed $100 bills down a toilet, totalling to reportedly a grand.

“I Broke You Off When Dem F**k N***as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime!!! I Ain’t Owe You S**t N***a I Just Wanted To See You Shine!!! Yeen Never Gave Me S**t N***a I Had My Own Grind!!!!” Kodak captioned the boat post.

Twitter was fierce with the memes. Others were understandably upset with wasted money that could have supported causes in need.

