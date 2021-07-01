Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kodak Black invested $100,000 into the ocean and chances are he won’t see a return.

The collective Twitterverse had plenty of thoughts after Kodak, 24, posted a video of him throwing a combined $100,000 off a boat and into the ocean. The video was posted to his Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. Both accounts have since been deleted.

RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Pitched Lil Kim vs. Nicki Minaj Verzuz Battle

Kodak Black gets on a boat and throws around $100K into the ocean 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LFcVJlbm6R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021

In a separate video, the “ZEZE” rapper flushed $100 bills down a toilet, totalling to reportedly a grand.

“I Broke You Off When Dem F**k N***as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime!!! I Ain’t Owe You S**t N***a I Just Wanted To See You Shine!!! Yeen Never Gave Me S**t N***a I Had My Own Grind!!!!” Kodak captioned the boat post.

RELATED: Michelle Williams Jokingly Defends ‘Cater 2 U’ After Twitter Backlash

..name that drug? Kodak Black is literally flushing money down the toilet and pushing it down with his bare hands too 🥴 pic.twitter.com/HYsslFftOf — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) June 30, 2021

Twitter was fierce with the memes. Others were understandably upset with wasted money that could have supported causes in need.

Me looking for that money kodak black threw in the ocean pic.twitter.com/T8PkTta3TW — lil duval (@lilduval) June 30, 2021

On my way to go get that 100k Kodak threw in the sea pic.twitter.com/Xbzc05CHrK — 🇭🇹kèv Parfum🤴🏾TheInvestigator🕵🏿‍♂️ (@SLveki) June 30, 2021

Me searching for that money Kodak threw in the water pic.twitter.com/zGp31ibcdF — Mylon I. Boston (@BostonSZN) June 30, 2021

How I woulda been as soon as Kodak started throwing that 100K in the water pic.twitter.com/PXaJyEYaFy — I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) June 30, 2021

Me watching Kodak throw money in the ocean when I’m living under paycheck-to-paycheck : pic.twitter.com/4THKzyUGJA — Coco Drop aka Pitit Ayiti 🇭🇹 FBA (@dreadednreaded) June 30, 2021