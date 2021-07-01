Kodak Black invested $100,000 into the ocean and chances are he won’t see a return.
The collective Twitterverse had plenty of thoughts after Kodak, 24, posted a video of him throwing a combined $100,000 off a boat and into the ocean. The video was posted to his Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. Both accounts have since been deleted.
Kodak Black gets on a boat and throws around $100K into the ocean 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LFcVJlbm6R
— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021
In a separate video, the “ZEZE” rapper flushed $100 bills down a toilet, totalling to reportedly a grand.
“I Broke You Off When Dem F**k N***as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime!!! I Ain’t Owe You S**t N***a I Just Wanted To See You Shine!!! Yeen Never Gave Me S**t N***a I Had My Own Grind!!!!” Kodak captioned the boat post.
..name that drug? Kodak Black is literally flushing money down the toilet and pushing it down with his bare hands too 🥴 pic.twitter.com/HYsslFftOf
— thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) June 30, 2021
Twitter was fierce with the memes. Others were understandably upset with wasted money that could have supported causes in need.
Me right after #KodakBlack threw the money. https://t.co/jqlPNbY4fm pic.twitter.com/VoOKVAhPtF
— M. L.🇭🇹 (@Silkysilk100) June 30, 2021
Me looking for that money kodak black threw in the ocean pic.twitter.com/T8PkTta3TW
— lil duval (@lilduval) June 30, 2021
On my way to go get that 100k Kodak threw in the sea pic.twitter.com/Xbzc05CHrK
— 🇭🇹kèv Parfum🤴🏾TheInvestigator🕵🏿♂️ (@SLveki) June 30, 2021
Me searching for that money Kodak threw in the water pic.twitter.com/zGp31ibcdF
— Mylon I. Boston (@BostonSZN) June 30, 2021
How I woulda been as soon as Kodak started throwing that 100K in the water pic.twitter.com/PXaJyEYaFy
— I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) June 30, 2021
Me watching Kodak throw money in the ocean when I’m living under paycheck-to-paycheck : pic.twitter.com/4THKzyUGJA
— Coco Drop aka Pitit Ayiti 🇭🇹 FBA (@dreadednreaded) June 30, 2021
$100K in Haiti could build homes for the almost 60,000 people who were left homeless and living in camps since 2010…….. https://t.co/DP3vWAWJza
— Siwoh Banxx 🇭🇹 (@JadoreSiwoh) June 30, 2021