Olivia Rodrigo has a new man in her life.

The “Diver’s License” singer, 18, was spotted getting cozy with producer Adam Faze, 24, during the “Space Jam: New Legacy” party at Six Flags Wednesday night.

Fans noticed Rodrigo and Faze holding hands and embracing in hugs during the star-studded party. One onlooker spotted the pair in a flirty embrace and shared it on TikTok.

While showing off all the celebs at the “Space Jam” party, TikTok user Stuart Brazell explained the couple were “really cute, but not too overly touchy.” Demi Lovato, Charli D’Amelio, Lil Huddy and more were also in attendance.

“Olivia was in great spirits celebrating ‘Space Jam 2’ last night,” the source at the party shared with E! News. “They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all.”

Another source added, “[They] met through industry friends. It’s only been a few months, but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

Prior to dating Faze, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” actress was linked to her co-star Joshua Bassett.