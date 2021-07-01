Tributes poured in around the world for Princess Diana Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The royals honoured the late Princess of Wales as they unveiled a statue of her in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Before attending the event, Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, shared a childhood photo of his late sister.

The caption on the Althorp House Instagram page read, “Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. 1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer’s day, Diana’s parents always remembered.

“She was born in Park House, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana’s father, the 8th Earl Spencer.”

Thursday saw Prince Harry and Prince William reunite at the Princess Diana statue unveiling, with them saying: “Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”

Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, arrives at Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein/CP Images)

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

Harry appeared at the unveiling after completing his quarantine. He travelled from California, where he lives with wife Meghan Markle and their kids, 2-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana, to the U.K. last Friday.

Diana, who shares Harry and William with Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36.