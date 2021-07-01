Taika Waititi caught the Internet’s attention after he appeared to engage in some “Love and Thunder” with “Thor” star Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora.

Paparazzi photos surfaced in June of the “Thor: Love and Thunder” director smooching both Thompson and Ora in public, and both women kissing each other. In a new interview with Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi addressed if he was upset by the images going public.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Stands Up To Matt Damon Taking His ‘Thor’ Character

“Not really,” the director replied. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick.”

“And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong,” he asserted. “It’s fine.”

Marvel senior executives were reportedly upset with the photos and reprimanded Waititi.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Reveals Thor & Quill’s Rivalry In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

A source allegedly told The Daily Telegraph (via The Independent) the photos are “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises”.

“Thor: Love And Thunder” premieres May 6, 2022.