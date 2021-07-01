Ree Drummond is brushing shoulders with TikTok royalty.

The “Pioneer Woman” invited TikToker Remy Germinario, known for his parody videos portraying her, over to her ranch for lunch this week and documented their meeting on Instagram.

RELATED: Ree Drummond Shares The ‘Simple Shift’ That Helped Her Lose Weight

“I have a fun story. There’s a cute fella on TikTok named Remy,” Drummond captioned the photo. “I would watch his PW parodies with [my son] Todd and we’d crack up together because they are so spot-on in many cases.”

She added, “Remy and I wound up communicating, and long story short, he took a road trip last week, stopped in Pawhuska, and we got to meet!”

RELATED: ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals She Lost 38 Pounds In Quarantine

The Food Network star later detailed their visit, which included co-starring in a TikTok.

“We had a nice visit, talked about our favourite Broadway shows, and shared our hopes and dreams in life. And then we realized one of those hopes and dreams… by making a video together 🤓,” she said. “Swipe forward to see, and when I tell you this was the tenth take because acting is not my God-given gift.”

Germinario’s hilarious videos typically show him parodying the Food Network hit show “The Pioneer Woman”, with a Drummond-inspired outfit and accent.