Julianne Moore wants to take the stigma out of women aging.

In the new issue of As If magazine, the “Magnolia” actress talks about her disdain for the term “aging gracefully,” calling it “totally sexist.”

RELATED: Julianne Moore Is ‘Excited’ And ‘Terrified’ About Her ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Performance

As If

“There’s so much judgment inherent in the term ‘aging gracefully,'” the 60-year-old tells the magazine. “Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don’t have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it’s not a positive or a negative thing, it just is.”

She adds of the aging process, “It’s part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?”

Moore also quotes Helen Mirren on the subject of getting older, saying, “Aging is a requirement of life: You either grow old or die young.”

As If

RELATED: Julianne Moore And Jimmy Fallon Play Hilarious Rendition Of ‘Mad Lib Theatre’

Most important that anything for the actress is “inner growth,” of which she says, “We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college then, after school is finished, the idea of growth is done.

As If

“But we have all this life left to live,” Moore adds. “How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?

“That’s what aging should be about,” she says.