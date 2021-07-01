Ed Sheeran’s daughter’s name easily exceeds two dozen characters, and this is why.

Sheeran, 30, dropped by “Lorraine” on Thursday and revealed the origins of her daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran’s name, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.

“I realize some people think it’s quite a strange name,” he confessed. “But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds.”

They “just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

The name Lyra comes from the heroine of His Dark Materials, a fantasy-novel trilogy by author Philip Pullman that Sheeran adores. The middle name, Antarctica, was inspired by a trip the couple took shortly before Seaborn’s pregnancy.

“When tour finished, I’ve basically toured every single continent but I’ve never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list,” Sheeran said. “So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth.”

Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed baby Lyra in late August. The married couple started dating in 2015, got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot a year later.