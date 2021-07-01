Click to share this via email

Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown needs your good vibes.

Brown, 26, revealed on Monday that she has suffered a neck injury. The reality television star posted on her Instagram Story that she is suffering from nausea and pain as a result of the damage.

“Monday night I fell and hurt my neck,” she wrote. “I’ve been super nauseous from the pain and not really able to do anything.”

“Send some prayers and healing energy my way!” Brown concluded.

Brown was recently announced as one of the new contestants on “The Celebrity Dating Game”.