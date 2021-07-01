Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg is showering his wife with all the birthday love.

The actor, 50, shared the sweetest shoutout on Thursday, celebrating “smokeshow” Rhea Durham on her 43rd birthday.

“Happy B-day babe !!!” he captioned a selfie.

A separate post was shared to Facebook, showing off a few photos of Wahlberg, Durham and their family.

“Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only a total smokeshow, but most importantly, an incredible mother to our four amazing children,” he gushed.

Wahlberg added, “Love you, babe!!”

The couple, who wed in 2009, share children Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11.