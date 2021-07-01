Click to share this via email

Denise Richards is interested in making a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, according to Garcelle Beauvais.

Beauvais made the revelation while appearing on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Asked if she was still in touch with Richards, the reality star told host Andy Cohen “I am, I am,” before adding, “I think she wants to come back.”

Cohen replied, “Oh, really? Wow, let’s talk after the show.”

However, Beauvais also stated that “somebody’s gotta go” before Richards will make her return.

“That doesn’t always work when someone says, ‘If you take this one out, well, I’ll come back,'” said Cohen.

The presenter then asked if the “somebody” had the initials “LR,” referring to Lisa Rinna. Beauvais responded by laughing.

Richards quit the reality show last year after two seasons. The actress was involved in a nasty feud with Rinna during season 10.