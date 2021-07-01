Television’s most-watched cable series is returning, with “Yellowstone” slated to debut its fourth season on the Paramount Network in the fall.

In advance of the highly anticipated season, a new promo has been unveiled.

The new season will also feature several new actors: Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”, “Birdbox”) as Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo (“Covert Affairs”, “Coyote Ugly”) as Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state0funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly (“Nashville”, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”) as Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; and Finn Little, (“Storm Boy”, “Angel of Mine”) as Carter, a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.

Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will appear in recurring roles with Little signed on as a series regular. Additionally, Will Patton has been upped to series regular.

In addition, viewers have the opportunity to catch up on all the action with a weekend-long marathon of the first three seasons, beginning on Saturday, July 3 and running through to Monday, July 5.