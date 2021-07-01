23 April 2021, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Rostock: Mother Zola and son Moyo are out and about in the Darwineum's outdoor enclosure for the first birthday of the gorilla offspring. Moyo was born on 23.04.2020, his half-sister Kesha on 16.03.2020. For their birthday a new swing was installed in the enclosure. Photo: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The gorillas at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World got a bit of a fright this week.

As detailed in a guest’s viral TikTok, the group of gorillas has the most relatable reaction when finding the surprise appearance of a small snake in their habitat.

Appropriately titled “Gorilla VS Snake”, the clip shows a smaller gorilla coming across the reptile in a pile of hay. Soon the group of gorillas grows as they continue to hunt for the snake.

During the clip, one of the cast members at WDW explains, “Just like humans, our gorillas are very curious about what goes on in their habitat.”

A second video was later uploaded and show a pair of gorillas as they watch over the snake, making sure it doesn’t move too much.

The gorillas seen in the video are part of a family of western lowland gorillas that live in the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail in the Africa Pavilion of the Animal Kingdom theme park.