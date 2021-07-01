Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton could be about to get hitched very soon.

The engaged couple applied for their marriage license in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29, according to TMZ.

In Oklahoma people have 10 days from the date they file for a marriage license to walk down the aisle.

Insiders close to the couple have reportedly told TMZ that the wedding is set to take place on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Sources claim that a small number of their closest friends and family will be in attendance at the event, which will be held in an outdoor chapel.

ET Canada has reached out to the couple’s rep for comment.

Stefani revealed back in April that she and Shelton were planning to keep their nuptials low-key.

“We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple,” she said during her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”. “I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be like my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.”

“It’s going to be fun. We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event],” she continued. “It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”