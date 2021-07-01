Janet Hubert is not happy with Phylicia Rashad.

The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress took to Twitter to call out Rashad after she initially celebrated Bill Cosby’s release on Wednesday.

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then,” Hubert wrote. “How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the sh*t shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old a** guilty man!”

“I would have said he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty,” she added, claiming, “I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…”

On Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand

Rashad, who played Cosby’s wife, Clair Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show”, first expressed her support for the decision, tweeting, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

However, after receiving backlash, she followed up with another post, supporting “survivors of sexual abuse.” Cosby — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women — has denied all accusations against him.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” Rashad wrote. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

Meanwhile, Howard University’s fine arts college released a statement speaking out against the actress’ initial tweet, noting that it “lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.” Rashad is the incoming dean of the university.

“While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault,” read the statement posted to social media. “We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment.”

Cosby was initially charged in the case in 2015. He was acquitted during his first trial in 2017. The next year, during Cosby’s retrial, he was convicted of all three felony sex-assault counts.

The Pennsylvania court found that an agreement Cosby had with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case, according to documents obtained by ET on Wednesday. Cosby previously said that he relied on that agreement before agreeing to testify in his accuser’s civil lawsuit.

Following his release, Cosby posted the following on his social media: “I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby.”

As for Constand, she said in part, “Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only disappointing but of concern in the that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action.”

