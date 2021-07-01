Quentin Tarantino has some regrets about his time with Harvey Weinstein.

In a new interview with “The Joe Rogan Experience”, the famed director addressed his previous comments about knowing of Weinstein’s sexual harassment long before the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein was arrested in 2018 and charged with rape and other offences after more than 80 women came forward with allegations. He was later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino explained to the New York Times after Weinstein’s arrest, revealing former girlfriend Mira Sorvino told him about Weinstein harassing her. “There was more to it than just the normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”

In his new interview, Tarantino shared his regrets.

“I wish I had talked to the guy,” he said “I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation. I didn’t know about any rapes or anything like that but I knew he was like, you know… I chalked it up to the boss chasing the secretary around the desk. That’s how I kind of looked at it, him making unwanted advances.”

Tarantino added, “I wish I had talked to him. I wish I had sat him down and gone, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this, you’re gonna f**k up everything.’ Maybe his brother Bob [did], but I don’t think anybody talked to him about it. And the thing about it is everybody who was in his orbit knew about it. Probably they didn’t know anything about rapes, but they had heard things.”

Weinstein helped launched Tarantino’s career after acquiring “Reservoir Dogs” in 1992. The defamed producer continued to produce every Tarantino film since through “The Hateful Eight”. 2019’s “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” was Tarantino’s first project without Weinstein.