“Superstore” star Ben Feldman is opening up about his recent spinal surgery during an appearance on “Hypocondriactor”, the new medical podcast hosted by Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali.

As Feldman explained, reported People, he required immediate surgery on his spine after two discs in his neck had broken down, admitting “it was horrifying.”

While he’d experienced back pain for years, he traces the problem back to working out in a hotel gym in Toronto, where he was shooting a movie, when he was 24 and suddenly felt a pain in his back.

“But I’m 24, so obviously, that will go away soon. And then, it just never did. And then, I had all of these back problems forever,” said Feldman, who’s now 41.

Initially told that some of the discs in were “really bad,” subsequent imaging revealed that the situation had become far more dire. According to Feldman, “the doctor goes, ‘Oh, wait, never mind, this is immediate. Even your window for getting the surgery is closing.’ And it was like, the fluid around my spinal cord… was just gone. It was just bone to cord.”

As he prepared for surgery, “I wrote a will on a napkin in a hotel,” he said. “I’m concerned I’m going to die, so I wrote a will.”

Thankfully, the surgery was both successful and relatively easy.

“After I got the surgery, it was so easy that I was bummed because I wanted people to be like, ‘Oh, my god, I’m so sorry, Ben, that must have been awful,'” he quipped. “So I talk it up. I talked about the fear that I had, because I can’t talk about the actual procedure, which was two hours and then a couple of drugs and then about two weeks of watching ‘Love Island U.K.’ in bed with my wife and then it was fine.”

Referencing the podcast’s title, Feldman joked that he’s “the opposite of a hypochondriac” and always “just assumed that everything will fix itself eventually.”

This experience, however, proved to be a wakeup call. “My takeaway was, go to doctors more,” he said. “Because if I had ignored this, and had someone had bumped into me going skiing or whatever, I wouldn’t be able to pee correctly anymore.”