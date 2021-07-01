Click to share this via email

Jessica Alba took time out to visit the happiest place on earth this week.

The “L.A.’s Finest” star was joined by husband Cash Warren and toddler son Hayes, 3, during a trip to Disneyland.

Alba took to Instagram on Thursday to share some cute photos from the magical outing.

“Disneyland photo dump – Hayesieee’s first time,” she wrote.

The snaps included photos of the family enjoying rides and exploring the theme park.

Alba also brought her son’s grandparents along for the trip.

As well as Hayes, Alba and Cash are parents to daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 9.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2008, first met while Alba was working on “Fantastic Four”.