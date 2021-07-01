Last seen in Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending action thriller “Tenet”, John David Washington is back in a new Netflix feature that promises to be every bit as intense.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped a new trailer for the upcoming film, “Beckett”, in which Washington plays the title role, an American tourist in Europe when he finds himself fleeing for his life when he inadvertently becomes caught up in the midst of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.

“While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

RELATED: John David Washington Has Always Been Motivated By The ‘Pressure’

“Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy, the synopsis continues.

In addition to the new trailer, Netflix has also unveiled “Beckett” key art and some first-look photos.

NETFLIX

NETFLIX — Netflix

NETFLIX

Yannis Drakoulidis/NETFLIX

NETFLIX

NETFLIX

In addition to Washington, the cast also includes Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps and Daphne Alexander.

“Beckett” will debut on Friday, Aug. 13 after making its official debut at Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival on Aug. 4.