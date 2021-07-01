Click to share this via email

BTS has a special surprise for ARMY.

The super-popular Korean K pop group joined SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 On 1” for an exclusive performance of two of their biggest hits.

Performing live from what looks like a frat house on a large green couch, the band, composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, launch into a stripped-down version of their classic track, “Dynamite”.

Things quickly shifted gears when BTS rejoined the radio program for another epic performance, this time of “Butter”.

Live from a yellow room, the group brought out their ultimate dance moves.

“Butter” is BTS’ latest single while “Dynamite” appeared on their album BE, which was released in 2020.