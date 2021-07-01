Dave Grohl took Pharrell Williams by surprise when the Foo Fighters frontman shared an unexpected revelation about the biggest hit from his earlier band, Nirvana.

In a clip from Grohl’s new Paramount+ series “From Cradle to Stage,” Grohl modestly downplays his drumming abilities.

“I wanted to be a drumline kid,” Grohl says in the video. “But I can’t read music. I couldn’t then, still can’t now. All I wanted to do was be in a line of drummers all playing drums.”

“I was decent, I wasn’t your level,” Williams says of his own skills as a drummer, with Grohl responding, “Stop saying that I’m a good drummer because I’m the most basic f**king drummer.”

While Williams reacts with a look of disbelief, Grohl continues.

“If you listen to Nevermind, the Nirvana record, I pulled so much stuff from The Gap Band and Cameo and Tony Thompson on everyone of those songs,” he says, citing the unexpectedly funky inspiration behind hits like “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

“That’s straight-up Gap Band,” says Williams as he puts it together, recalling the beat that kicks off “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, making a “mind blown” gesture with his hands.

The clip concludes with Grohl sharing an anecdote about Chic drummer Tony Thompson.

“I told Tony Thompson that,” he said, “He came to my house for a barbecue with somebody and I was like, ‘Man, I just want to thank you because I owe so much, I’ve been ripping you off my whole life,’ and he goes, ‘I know.’”