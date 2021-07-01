Click to share this via email

Iris Law is showcasing her brand new hair transformation.

The daughter of Judie Law and Sadie Frost has shaved off her long brunette locks in favour of en edgy buzz cut.

“I wanted to do something that felt liberating,” explained the 20-year-old model in a new interview with British Vogue. “The day I shaved my head, I changed my life. I’ve never done anything like that before.”

Law decided to shave her head after being cast as Soo Catwoman in the forthcoming series “Pistol”.

“I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional, but it wasn’t. It felt so positive,” she continued.

Law also shared a TikTok video unveiling her hair transformation.