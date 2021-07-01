Click to share this via email

Lizzo had the perfect response for a paparazzo who recently used the wrong pronouns for Demi Lovato.

The incident happened as Lizzo was signing autographs outside a venue.

THIS is allyship! THIS is a way to correct someone who uses the wrong pronouns. THIS is how you show up for nonbinary people. https://t.co/Kw6UEFLGef — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) July 1, 2021

Lizzo and Lovato are both headlining the upcoming Jazz Fest 2021 in New Orleans.

Footage shows paparazzi asking the “Truth Hurts” singer whether she’d be teaming up with Lovato on stage.

“Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?” one person asks.

“They, their team, Demi goes by they,” responds the Grammy-winner.

Lovato later thanked Lizzo on their Instagram Story.

“@Lizzobeeating you f****ng queen I love you,” they wrote, while re-sharing the video.