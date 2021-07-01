Drake is looking to eliminate his carbon footprint with his investment in Aspiration, a Los Angeles-based startup that melds financial services with sustainability.

According to a report in Rolling Stone, the Toronto rapper is the latest celebrity to invest in Aspiration, following earlier investors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom.

In addition to backing the company financially, Drake will also use Aspiration to reduce his own carbon footprint with an end goal of becoming completely carbon neutral.

While Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg declined to tell RS much Drake invested, he did confirm that the company has been working with Drake — which Drake himself confirmed in a tweet issued on Thursday.

Looking forward to working with @aspiration and encouraging everyone to offset their carbon footprint. https://t.co/AqV7oGc5VM — Drizzy (@Drake) July 1, 2021

As the Aspiration website notes, the company “offers socially-conscious and sustainable cash management services and investment products, so you can make money while making the world a better place. And, unlike the Big Banks, we don’t use your deposits to fund oil pipelines or turn your fees into campaign contributions to the politicians that work against you.”

“The way we deliver carbon neutrality for Drake or larger partners of that size is with the extra analysis our team applies to all the things they’re doing in their lives,” Sanberg explains. “They give us information with travel and activities that’ll have a carbon footprint, and then we draw on our reforestation program in excess of what we’d do for an everyday consumer. But fundamentally, we’re delivering the same outcome for them as we can deliver for anyone who wants to open an Aspiration credit card, and that’s knowing they’re aligning their money and their values.”

Partnering with Drake, Sanberg adds, is a key part of getting the company out there in front of the public.

“We want this to be the beginning of a trend,” Sanberg says. “Part of our intention here is making the music industry sustainable. This is our first leadership move together with, I’d argue, the most influential artist in the world, and I can’t think of a better partner to open this book that we’re going to write. And I think that kind of audacious vision is exactly what Drake is in for.”

In a statement, Drake expressed his excitement over working with a “company that’s found a simple way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint,” and that “Aspiration’s approach to climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.”