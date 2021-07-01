Click to share this via email

Colton Underwood is baring it all in a saucy new set of snaps.

The former “Bachelor” star stripped off for a racy photoshoot with photographer Damon Baker, who shared the pics on his Instagram page.

The black and white images leave little to the imagination, with Underwood covering his crotch with just a leather jacket in one particularly cheeky photo.

Underwood also gave fans a look at the snaps over on his own Instagram page.

“A little different. a little better. a little wiser,” he wrote in the caption.

The former football player came out as gay while appearing on “Good Morning America” back in April.