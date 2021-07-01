Helen Hunt dropped by the studio of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote her new series “Blindspotting”, and also discussed some of her past projects.

One of these was “Cast Away”, in which she plays the one-time girlfriend of Tom Hanks’ character, with the two sharing a passionate rain-drenched kiss when they reunite after he’s rescued after spending years on a deserted island, and she’s long since moved on.

However, as Hunt told host Kelly Clarkson, shooting the scene was far less romantic that it appeared onscreen.

“In order for rain to show up on film, it has to be droplets the size of coffee cups. Like, it has to be so much rain,” Hunt explained.

“So, we would have this huge romantic kiss. Cut. And then up the driveway, you’d just hear squish, squish, squish, squish, squish.”

In addition, Hunt looked back on her role in disaster flick “Twister”, admitting she was initially reluctant to take the job.

“It seemed like probably the tornado is the star of this movie, and what good is the part gonna be?” she said, but then revealed what made her change her mind.

“And then I got taken to a fancy lunch, where Steven Spielberg said, ‘Please do it,’ and I said, ‘Okay!'” she quipped.