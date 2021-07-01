Click to share this via email

Thousands of people have been sharing Jordan Hart’s poignant song about Canada’s residential schools this Canada Day.

“O Canada” quickly went viral after the Alberta-native posted the song on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The emotional lyrics of the song discuss the unmarked graves which have recently been discovered at the sites of former residential schools in parts of country.

“It’s 751 now and the dirt soaked up the blood, but the bones remain to tell us that there’s work here to be done,” he sings.

Hart also shared a video thanking people for the support he has received since sharing the song.

“It’s an honour to see so much energy gathering around this song,” he said.

This week saw yet another discovery of human remains in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Lower Kootenay Band confirmed Wednesday that ground-penetrating radar revealed 182 human remains in unmarked graves at the site of the old St. Eugene’s Mission Residential School in Cranbrook, B.C.