Congratulations to Christopher Meloni and wife Sherman Williams.
The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary this week.
On Thursday, July 1, the “Law & Order” star took to Instagram to share a hilarious post commemorating the special occasion.
The first photo shows the couple together during their romantic beach wedding.
The next pic sees the pair smiling while standing in front of a wall that’s spray painted with images such as a paddle, handcuffs and a naked lady holding a glass of wine.
“How it started… how it’s goin. 26 years of…well… it’s hard to explain #partnerincrime #keepingitweird,” joked the actor in the caption.
Meloni and Williams are parents to daughter Sophia, 20, and son Dante, 17.