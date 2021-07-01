Click to share this via email

Congratulations to Christopher Meloni and wife Sherman Williams.

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary this week.

On Thursday, July 1, the “Law & Order” star took to Instagram to share a hilarious post commemorating the special occasion.

The first photo shows the couple together during their romantic beach wedding.

The next pic sees the pair smiling while standing in front of a wall that’s spray painted with images such as a paddle, handcuffs and a naked lady holding a glass of wine.

“How it started… how it’s goin. 26 years of…well… it’s hard to explain #partnerincrime #keepingitweird,” joked the actor in the caption.

Meloni and Williams are parents to daughter Sophia, 20, and son Dante, 17.