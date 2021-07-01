Stephen “tWitch” Boss returns as guest host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, July 2.

In a sneak peek at the episode, tWitch welcomes comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah.

As “SNL” fans will recall, Pharoah is a master of impressions, which came into play with tWitch challenged him to an improv game that saw him impersonating Presidents Obama and Biden at an all-you-can-eat buffet, Jay-Z and Beyoncé selling clothes on QVC, Will Smith and Vice President Kamala Harris in a spin class, and frequent co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart trying to figure out how to split a cheque.

Meanwhile, Pharoah also discussed his new movie “Resort to Love”, which shot in Mauritius.

According to Pharoah, he once had a huge crush on “Resort to Love” co-star Christina Milian growing up, who plays his ex-fiancée in their new film.