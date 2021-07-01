Click to share this via email

Abby Lee Miller has gone from “Dance Moms” to viral TikTok superstar.

A TikTok user with the handle spacehazard shared a video in which a group of young women are in a booth at a Cheesecake factory, as one of them celebrates a birthday.

As they sing “Happy Birthday,” Miller can be seen rolling past in her wheelchair before stopping at their table.

“What is that?” she says, pointing to the dessert sitting in front of the birthday girl.

“It’s a birthday sundae,” one of the revellers says.

Suddenly, one member of the group recognizes MIller. “Are you Abby Lee?” one of the women asks, which she acknowledges with a little wave.

Miller’s cameo in the birthday video has attracted a lot of attention; at the time of writing, the video has received more than 3 million views.