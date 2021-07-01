Machine Gun Kelly signed on to star in a movie about a troubled fictional rapper, but the title of the forthcoming film appeared to hit home with the brother of late rapper Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose in 2018 at age 26.

According to Deadline, the movie — which had been announced with the title “Good News” — is the fictionalized story of a rapper, with the story inspired by several late rappers including Miller, Lil Peep, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and others.

The movie’s title, however, raised the ire of Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, given that “Good News” is also the title of Miller’s first posthumous single.

RELATED: Here’s Why Machine Gun Kelly Painted His Tongue Black For 2021 Billboard Music Awards

McCormick shared his anger about a movie seemingly based on his brother’s tragic death in a post on Instagram Story, writing, “f**k you, f**k your movie,” adding, “at least change the title.

Mac Miller’s brother addressed MGK and his upcoming movie based around the life of a troubled musician in their final days. The title is “Good News?” The film was inspired from lives such as Mac Miller and others. This is NASTY. pic.twitter.com/GFOlBxU8rh — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 1, 2021

In response to the request, it appears that the title actually is being changed.