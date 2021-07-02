Chris Pratt thinks of himself as quite the wrestler.

The actor appeared on Thursday’s “Late Late Show”, where he told James Corden how he once sent a text to former WWE champion Dave Bautista, challenging him to a wrestling match.

Admitting he had no recollection of sending the message because he’d taken a sleeping pill, Pratt shared: “There was a moment in my life where I would take sleep aids to help me sleep, and I don’t anymore because of things like this.

“And I would text people, and I’m blackout, have no idea what I’m texting people, on like an Ambien,” he said.

“It was like, ‘Dave, I want to wrestle you. I want to wrestle you—no one needs to know, but I just want to know, I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like collegiate rules—no elbow, no knees. I just want to feel the power,’” Pratt went on.

The actor admitted he was “mortified” after Bautista laughed about the text the next day, adding: “Dave would kill me.”

Pratt told Corden, “He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood.”

The “Passengers” star also spoke about celebrating both his birthday and his second wedding anniversary with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in June.

He said, “Well, June is a big month for me because it is my wedding anniversary and my birthday. And they were good, man, it’s good. I’m here in Los Angeles, which is home for me.”

Pratt added of the celebrations, “Kept it really low-key, I’m kind of a low-key birthday or celebration guy. We got In-N-Out Burger for our anniversary.

“She deserves the world, you know. So I got her In-N-Out,” he laughed, insisting: “And a nice piece of jewelry.”

Pratt said how the second anniversary means you should get your other half something wooden, telling Corden: “And then her sister was like, ‘You’re going to get her diamonds’ and I was like, ‘I’m going to get her diamonds.'”

Pratt’s appearance also saw him take over for Ian Karmel during the monologue: