A rose by any other name would be called Christian Slater.

On Thursday evening, “Captain America” star Chris Evans showed his appreciation for the “Heathers” and “True Romance” actor and lit up Twitter.

In a tweet, Evans mused about Slater walking into a room in 1989 before he’d ever heard his name, imagining that based on his cool look, he’d guess his name was “Christian Slater” anyway.

If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess ‘Christian Slater’. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 1, 2021

Soon after the tweet was posted, Slater’s name began trending on Twitter, with many pointing out the hilarious source of the trend.

Writer Jessica Ellis joked that Evans’ tweet was a result of some marijuana-induced intoxication.

If you’re wondering, the reason Christian Slater is trending is because Chris Evans is high, I’m pretty sure — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 1, 2021

Comedian Lana Moore loved that the trend was inspired by a random thought from Evans.

i love that Christian Slater is trending because Chris Evans was chilling on his couch and thought, "omg Christian Slater is so perfectly named. like he looks like a Christian Slater! wait, that's a tweet." relatable king. — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) July 2, 2021

Others took the opportunity to share their own love for Slater.

No thoughts. Just Christian Slater and Winona Ryder from The Heathers. Definition of ride or die pic.twitter.com/UpsGeNbxbs — sop (@sopthecrtr) July 1, 2021

Gen X rushing to find out why our beloved Christian Slater is trending… pic.twitter.com/vr0K1KvbwE — Notorious Resister (@brainpictures) July 1, 2021

Every terrible high school crush I had can be directly attributed to Christian Slater’s performance in Heathers https://t.co/XnssiGlLAe — Chaka Explains It All (@princessology) July 1, 2021

Christian Slater is trending. I was SO IN LOVE with him back in the 90s especially in Untamed Heart pic.twitter.com/s8RbIIfHDq — Christina (@Audreyfan01) July 1, 2021

Be still my 1990’s high school heart!! Christian Slater!! #christianslater pic.twitter.com/IOSCpVtQf9 — Renee Chaotic (@ReneeChaotic74) July 1, 2021

I’m sorry Chris Evans tweeting about Christian Slater ‘Heathers’ era is ICONIC! I don’t make the rules, it just is. https://t.co/SCEa8vSoOi — Yasmin_Hishmeh (@Mina_H527) July 1, 2021

Christian Slater is trending so it's a good time to reiterate that Pump Up the Volume is NOT STREAMING ANYWHERE and it is unacceptable. — JW (@JenWitty23) July 1, 2021

Slater, who has an account on Twitter but hasn’t posted since 2018, has not yet commented on the newfound interest in his iconic name and career.

In recent years, Slater has appeared in many films and acclaimed TV series, including “Mr. Robot” and the upcoming “Dr. Death”.